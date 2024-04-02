Nursing Mother and Baby Held at Hospital over Unpaid Bill

A nursing mother and her three-day-old baby are being held at a hospital in Nigeria over unpaid delivery bills. Mrs Adenike Samuel was discharged from the hospital but has been unable to leave due to her husband's inability to pay the N300,000 bill.

She is appealing for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians and Governor Seyi Makinde. The hospital denies any wrongdoing.

