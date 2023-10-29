NUPRC to penalize firms for failingto deliver crude for domestic refining

(NUPRC) at the weekend said any company that fails to supply them with the agreed crude oil will be compelled to pay 50% of the amount per barrel not delivered.

The commission’s Head, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Mrs. Olaide Shonola broke the news in a press statement issued at Abuja. “A company that fails to comply with the DCSO would be made to pay a penalty of 50% of the Fiscal Price per barrel not delivered,” she said.

According to her, NUPRC has restated its determination to apply all required penalties for default and has emphasised that a company that fails to respond to the Request for Quotation (RFQ) within the specified period is liable to pay an administrative fine of USD10,000, while a company that has not complied with its DCSO, where the willing buyer(s) exist will not be granted an export permit. headtopics.com

Shonola revealed that NUPRC is taking all necessary steps within the prescriptions of the Petroleum Industry Act (2021 ) to ensure an adequate and consistent supply of feedstock to operators. The statement noted that preemptive steps are being taken because it would send wrong and unbecoming signals to the international business community if operators of domestic refineries in one of the world’s largest crude oil producing countries start importing feedstock for their production.

According to NUPRC, it was in contemplation of this that Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 introduced the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) to Nigeria’s oil industry in a bid to ensure that domestic refineries are not starved of crude oil supply for their operation. headtopics.com

