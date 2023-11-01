NUPENG threatens nationwide strike over brutalization of NLC President, others

They were at the State Secretariat in Owerri to begin the planned protest ahead of the strike on Thursday over a backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances among other perceived sins of the Imo State government against workers in the State.
Among alleged sins of the Imo State government include refusal to implement previous agreements, outstanding salary arrears, unjust declaration of workers as ghost workers, destruction of NLC state secretariat, implementation of discriminatory pay and unpaid gratuity arrears.
Others are non-compliance with the National Minimum Wage, intimidation and harassment of trade union leaders, use of violence and thuggery, misappropriation of union dues, declaration of pensioners as ghosts, systematic harassment and intimidation of the workforce, resistance to social dialogue and collective bargaining, interference with workers’ democratic processes.
Speaking on the development, NUPENG’s President, Prince Williams Akporeha, said “We condemn with the strongest term the arrest and brutalization of Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other labour leaders by the agents of Imo State Government. We reject the act of violence and barbarism being unleashed on labour leaders, workers and others. We cannot accept this uncivilised behaviour in a democracy.
“The workers of Imo State must be freed. We are determined to free the state workers because injury to one is to all.”Court sentences Akwa Ibom man to death for kidnapping 4-year-old boySubscribe to our E-EDITIONS
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕