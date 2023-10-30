NUPENG: Aggrieved members call for cancellation of election over alleged illegalities

Ahead of this Tuesday’s election by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG)/Petroleum Tanker Drivers(PTD), in Ibadan, Oyo State, aggrieved members of the Union have asked the National Caretaker Secretary, PTD/NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale to refrain from carrying out activities which would disenfranchise any aspirant vying for any position in the said election.
In the said letter, they noted, “We, the concerned registered members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (PTD/NUPENG) want to collectively express gratitude to the entire members of our great union for the laudable legal steps taken following the cancellation of the earlier conducted elections into various executive positions of the union which held last year.
“Concerned Members are however worried about the negatives emanating from the Union concerning the planned conduct of the same elections which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. Our grave concerns are as follows: headtopics.com
They added, “The responsibility of conducting such purported elections which should have been the function of the electoral committee is currently being undertaken and usurped by the Secretary General of NUPENG. This to us is seen as anti-democratic and concerned members are kicking against such. Even as this festers against the wishes of members, the General Secretary went ahead to coin out some electoral guidelines that are not being strictly adhered to by the Caretaker Committee itself.
“Similarly, in Guideline 11, aspirants were mandated to ensure their forms were signed by the Chairman and Secretary of another zone other than the zone of the contestant whereas, it is known to us that such zonal Chairmen and Secretaries were initially warned never to sign any such forms to contestants outside their zones. headtopics.com