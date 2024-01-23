Number of deaths from road traffic crashes in Nigeria slightly lower than previous year

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reported that the number of deaths from road traffic crashes in Nigeria is slightly lower than the previous year. In a media briefing, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, stated that there were 634 road traffic crashes in the period, resulting in 4,709 people being involved and 2,055 people injured. The number of deaths recorded was 350, which is a decrease compared to the previous year. The FRSC also rescued 2,319 people during this period.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Government Takes Over Three Commercial Banks in NigeriaThe federal government has taken over three commercial banks – Union, Polaris and Keystone – following the dissolution of their management and boards by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Federal Government to Clamp Down on Economic Saboteurs, Says Senate LeaderThe Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that the federal government will clamp down on economic saboteurs who made lives difficult and unbearable for Nigerians next year.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Lawmakers' Salaries Remain Stagnant as National Assembly Budget Surpasses Federal UniversitiesNigerian lawmakers have been claiming that their salaries have not increased in 13 years, while the budget of the National Assembly is higher than that of 25 federal universities combined. This allocation to the Legislature has been criticized as President Bola Tinubu continues to pamper the lawmakers, while ordinary Nigerians face the challenges of reform initiatives.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Lawmakers' Salaries Remain Stagnant as National Assembly Budget Surpasses Federal UniversitiesNigerian lawmakers have been claiming that their salaries have not increased in 13 years, while the budget of the National Assembly is higher than that of 25 federal universities combined. This allocation to the Legislature has been criticized as President Bola Tinubu continues to pamper the lawmakers, while ordinary Nigerians face the challenges of reform initiatives.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Federal lawmakers increase their own allocation in 2024 budgetDespite the nation’s economic challenges, federal lawmakers have raised their own allocation in the 2024 budget to an unprecedented N344.48 billion. The lawmakers increased by over 50 per cent the N197 billion proposed by President Bola Tinubu for them in the budget proposal submitted to them in November.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Federal Government Reduces Deficit in 2024 BudgetThe federal government has reduced the deficit in the 2024 budget to below 3.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thereby reducing the reliance on borrowing.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »