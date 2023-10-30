NUC vets proposed Wigwe University, conducts resource verification exercise

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr Chris Maiyaki while speaking during the reception of the NUC verification team, lauded the Chancellor of the proposed University, Dr Herbert Wigwe for putting in place requisite structures for the smooth takeoff of the university.

'We are here to test your capability statements, assess your level of preparedness, and ascertain the quantity and quality of resources and facilities available. 'It is a crucial and pivotal assignment and it will pave the way for admissions to take place,' he said. Earlier in his speech, Dr Wigwe said the decision to found the university stemmed from the need to establish the right education system across the country to ensure that the nation achieves the desired development.

