NUC Identifies 58 Illegal Universities in Nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has identified at least 58 illegal universities or satellite campuses operating in Nigeria, warning that Certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognised for the purposes of compulsory one-year national service, employment, and further studies.

Acting executive secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, disclosed this on Wednesday when he spoke with Channels Television in Abuja, saying that some arrests have been made in connection with the fake institutions. Maiyaki said the Department of State Services (DSS) was involved in the clampdown on the illegal institutions and their promoters. The NUC secretary urged parents and guardians to check the commission’s website for legal and illegal universities in Nigeria so that their children and wards don’t fall victim





