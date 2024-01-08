NUC denies blacklisting Nigerian academics as fake professors

A source, who does not want to be quoted, told this newspaper that former NUC ES, Abubakar Rasheed, only spoke in 2019 about hundreds of Nigerians parading honourary professorships, among others, without mentioning names. The Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Chris Maiyaki, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, said the agency never blacklisted any academic as fake professors at any time in the past.

Mr Maiyaki said the agency would soon issue a rebuttal on the development, even as he called on Nigerians to beware of fake news. “There was no time NUC listed anyone in Nigeria as fake professors, and, unfortunately, someone would go and dig up a report of 2019 five years after it had been clarified,” he said. The commission’s Director of Press, Haruna Lawal, also corroborated Mr Maiyaki in a separate interview on Sunday





