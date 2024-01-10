Nsukka Legislative Council Holds Public Hearing on Bills

The Nsukka Legislative Council in Enugu State held a public hearing on two bills - prohibition of open defecation and improper disposal of biomedical waste in Nsukka Local Government Area. The aim of the public hearing was to gather inputs from Nsukka residents before passing the bills into law.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Police Council Sets Up Committee for Comprehensive Police ReformsPresident Bola Tinubu, as chair of the Nigeria Police Council (NPC), has established a constitutional review committee to carry out comprehensive police reforms. The committee aims to address the shortcomings in the 1999 Constitution that hinder police reforms and strengthen the police through improved coordination, technology, and resources. The committee's objective is to bring about meaningful reforms and shape a new Nigeria police. Key members of the committee include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Police Affairs, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Vice President Urges Council Members to Focus on GovernanceThe Nigerian Vice President has urged the National Economic Council (NEC) to prioritize governance over vacation during the yuletide season. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to the Nigerian people and addressing their demands.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Residents in Bwari Area Council Fearful as Bandits Cause HavocPalpable tension has gripped residents of Bwari, Ushafa and other villages in Bwari Area Council, Abuja over the activities of the daredevil bandits, causing havoc in the territory. The assailants have been on a rampage, killing and kidnapping residents across communities in the council.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

More Nigerian Youth Elected into State and National Assemblies in 2023 General ElectionsThe Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, has said that more Nigerian youth were elected into the state and national assemblies in the 2023 general elections compared to 2019. The minister made this statement during the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Legislative Mentoring Initiative (LMI).

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

High Level of Corruption Found in Nigeria, Calls for Change of AttitudeThe Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) reveals a high level of corruption in Nigeria across various sectors. A survey suggests that Nigerians need to change their attitude, mindset, and behavior to combat corruption. The findings, presented at the Nigeria Corruption Index (NCI) Survey validation meeting, indicate a corruption level of 42% between 2022 and 2023 in the legislative, judicial, executive arms of government, and private sector.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Insurance Brokers Donate School Care Cover to Secondary School Quiz Competition WinnersInsurance brokers under the auspices of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) Lagos Area Committee(LAC) has donated School Care Cover worth N15.3 million to winners of a secondary schools quiz competition. The cover, underwritten by Universal Insurance Plc, provides a limit cover of N2.5 million for one year to each of the six winners. The winners are students from different schools in Lagos.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »