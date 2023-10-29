NSITF to operationalise FG’seight-point agenda

One of the measures is the transition from an Annual Performance Review (APER) to a Performance Management System (PMS)
Speaking at the New Performance Management System Implementation Workshop for NSITF heads of department, regional and branch managers as well as select staff of the agency in Abuja on Thursday, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Maureen Allagoa said the agency must “double down in the face of cascading challenges in the world of work to effectively meet up with the Federal government target on social security.
“If we must remain relevant as the nation’s cardinal social security agency, we must leave no gaps in ensuring that we contribute our quota. Part of the target of the Employee Compensation, lest we forget, is to grow a resilient national workforce without which optimum productivity, growth and social inclusion will be made more difficult.” headtopics.com
Nigeria Headlines
