NSITF to operationalise FG’s eight-point agenda

One of the measures is the transition from an Annual Performance Review (APER) to a Performance Management System (PMS)
In a statement issued by General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NSITF, Nwachukwu Godson, the MD said: “Of the eight-point-agenda of the Federal Government, poverty eradication, job creation, and growth speak directly to labour and employment. As a key agency of the Ministry of Labour, the NSITF occupies a central position in ensuring that these national objectives are met.
"We are here to learn and position ourselves on a lead spot for systematic performance evaluation metrics which is more pragmatic and better aligned to our job responsibility. "The NSITF has fully embraced the Performance Management System (PMS) which presents a more systematic approach for assessing the performance of employees. We have left the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) with all its deficiencies.
“The automation of our processes will consummate this system for a seamless assessment, data/record keeping, analysis, and performance evaluation. “Therefore, by the time you return to your regions, branches, departments, and offices, you will be the fulcrum of the full implementation of the PMS at your various areas of jurisdiction to ensure that the Fund derives the full benefit of the implementation of the PMS.”