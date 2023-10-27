NSITF to operationalise FG’s eight-point agenda

One of the measures is the transition from an Annual Performance Review (APER) to a Performance Management System (PMS)

In a statement issued by General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NSITF, Nwachukwu Godson, the MD said: “Of the eight-point-agenda of the Federal Government, poverty eradication, job creation, and growth speak directly to labour and employment. As a key agency of the Ministry of Labour, the NSITF occupies a central position in ensuring that these national objectives are met.

“We are here to learn and position ourselves on a lead spot for systematic performance evaluation metrics which is more pragmatic and better aligned to our job responsibility. “The NSITF has fully embraced the Performance Management System (PMS) which presents a more systematic approach for assessing the performance of employees. We have left the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) with all its deficiencies. headtopics.com

“The automation of our processes will consummate this system for a seamless assessment, data/record keeping, analysis, and performance evaluation. “Therefore, by the time you return to your regions, branches, departments, and offices, you will be the fulcrum of the full implementation of the PMS at your various areas of jurisdiction to ensure that the Fund derives the full benefit of the implementation of the PMS.”

Read more:

TheNationNews »

How we’ll help FG achieve eight-point agenda on jobs, social security — NSITF'If we must remain relevant as the nation’s cardinal social security agency, we must leave no gaps in ensuring that we contribute our...' Read more ⮕

Of advertising industry reform and the nation’s economyWhile some analysts have argued that government has what it takes to use its political will to correct every abnormality in the marketing industry, I consider the role being played by a few of our colleagues as not patriotic enough. Read more ⮕

‘Our Nation’s Judiciary Has Never Been Shaken,’ Tinubu Hails Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s deathThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s death Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: We’ll appeal to God, says PDP, LPThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court judgement: We'll appeal to God, says PDP, LP Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory: Let’s unite for common good – Adamawa PDP senator YohannaThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's victory: Let's unite for common good - Adamawa PDP senator Yohanna Read more ⮕