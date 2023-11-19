NSIA and IFC Partner to Promote Sustainable Energy Transition in Nigeria

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) are partnering to displace diesel and focus on franchising and PV manufacturing. The partnership, called Renewables Investment Platform for Limitless Energy (RIPLE), aims to promote sustainable energy transition in Nigeria. NSIA Managing Director, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, stated that tackling climate risks is integral to NSIA's objectives.





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Masters Energy’s $500m gas project boosts energy transitionThe Nation Newspaper Masters Energy's $500m gas project boosts energy transition

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

FG, IFC To Maximise Partnership On Affordable HousingFederal government and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have reiterated commitment to resolve the nation’s housing deficit within the shortest

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

NAFDAC issues warning alert on highly caffeinated energy drinks sold onlinePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Energy Giant Shell Announces Rise In ProfitsEnergy giant Shell on Thursday said net profit rose 4.5 percent to $7 billion in the third quarter from a year earlier, as it benefits from high oil prices.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »

Experts make case for access to clean energy for cookingThe Nation Newspaper Experts make case for access to clean energy for cooking

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

SMEDAN creates green energy desk to support SMEs tackling climate changeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »