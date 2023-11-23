NSCDC Personnel Involved in Disappearance of Radio Tower

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has acknowledged the involvement of two of its personnel in the disappearance of a radio tower belonging to Media Trust Group. NSCDC’s spokesperson, Nasir D. Abdullahi, issued a statement on Wednesday admitting the involvement of the two officers.

Abdullahi stated that the officers were approached by a scrap metal dealer, Bello Mustapha, who presented forged documents to request security cover for the transportation of items from Maikujeri Rafi LGA in Niger State to Lagos





