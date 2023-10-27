NSCDC arrests 2 suspected car snatchers in Kano

A statement issued in Kano by the command spokesman, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, said NSCDC operatives from Nassarawa Division arrested the suspects in Badawa Layout, Kano, at about 9.00 am.

“The suspects: Adam Muhammad, 25, and Khalifa Yahaya,18, used a sharp knife to stab the victim who earlier gave them a lift.“The assailants were able to snatch the car, drove it away and hid it in a location far away from where they snatched it.He said the command’s intelligence and investigation department had launched investigation with a view to making further arrest.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

