NPFL: Sporting Lagos Coach, Paul Offor reflects on narrow win over Niger Tornadoes

“Three points is the most important thing, three points is the most important thing”, these words were said repeatedly by Paul Offor, the coach of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) newbies Sporting Lagos, after a narrow 2-1 win against Niger Tornadoes at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

This is after the humbling experience at the Southwestern “New School Derby” in Ikenne exactly a week ago, and back-to-back draws on home ground against Doma United, and away against Akwa United in the far South before that.

On the obvious changes in his squad…Paul stated that it was a tactical switch in formation from his usual 3-5-2 and it was intentional one to match the opposition faced. “We decided to go with the 3-4-3 against the 3-5-2 system that we usually play. We wanted them running into the channels more and it worked. We got 2 early goals in the first half.”When asked about how the team is coping with almost all his first-choice line of defence out injured, he responded with praises for those who filled in the gap in the absence of the regulars. headtopics.com

“What Nnamdi did today in the second half, it was a difficult decision for him because he is naturally a midfielder, but we had the injury and there was no centre-back on the bench, so he had to step up and did a wonderful job.Approach to the game

He said, “It’s difficult, especially this game, it’s difficult. If you see that the NPFL TV does not cover any Niger Tornadoes games. He said: “If we have to rotate, we rotate, we assess the team and see. But, we have to present a team that would compete.”Ahead of the next game in Ilorin, home of the Afonja Warriors, the tactician was more bullish about the club’s chances away from home. headtopics.com

“We are not going to Kwara to defend, we are going to use the full strength of our squad to make sure that we compete and get results.”

