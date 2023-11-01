NPFL: Shooting Stars chief warns against violence ahead derby with Remo Stars

It is a matter of two brothers being involved in a contest. It is therefore a brotherly affair.' DAILY POST recalled that both clubs supporters met to improve their relationships towards the start of the 2023-24 NPFL season. Encounters involving both sides have experienced unruly acts in the past, with injuries and destruction of properties at stadiums.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Remo Stars can’t afford to make mistakes in title raceRemo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede said his team can't afford to make mistakes as they aim to win the Nigeria Premier Football League title this season. Ogunmodede claimed his side must continue to churn out impressive performances to achieve their objective.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Shooting Stars attack not perfect yet — Coach OgunboteShooting Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has vowed to work on his team's attack despite their impressive start to the season. The Oluyole Warriors defeated Doma United 3-1 in Ibadan on Sunday. Ogunbote's side currently occupy second position on the table behind Rangers.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Doma United coach, Akinade defends defeat to Shooting StarsDoma United head coach, Akinade Onigbinde has defended his team's matchday five defeat against Shooting Stars. The Oluyole Warriors defeated the Savannah Tigers 3-1 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Ballon d’Or; The Stars In Style, Glitz And GlamourIt's the Balon d'or or night, and it promises to be a fun, meet the stars in style, glitz and glamour, as this promises

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Ballon d’Or ceremony: Rema thrills football stars with ‘Calm Down’The Nation Newspaper Ballon d'Or ceremony: Rema thrills football stars with 'Calm Down'

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At HimBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕