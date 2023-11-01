NPFL Roundup: Remo thrash 3SC in derby clash as Akwa United secure first victory

One of the biggest talking points in the midweek matches was the masterclass performance by Remo Stars in the Southwestern derby while the long-awaited victory recorded in Eket by Akwa United also caught the attention of many fans of domestic footballRemo Stars continued their dominance over their southwestern counterparts with a 3-0 win over Shooting Stars.Sikiru Alimi scored a brace against his former club and manager, while Ahmed Akinyele recorded his debut goal for the Sky Blue Stars.

With the comprehensive win in the Southwest Derby, Remo Stars have moved to the top spot on the NPFL log with 12 points while Shooting Stars dropped down to the third position with nine points.In Eket, Kufre Ebong’s 35th-minute strike gave Akwa United their first victory of the season over Gombe United.

Heartland and Rivers United played out a 1-1 draw in Owerri. Onyekachi Okafor put Heartland ahead in the 19th minute, but Farouk Mohammed equalized for Rivers United before halftime. Elsewhere, Kano Pillars hammered Bayelsa United 3-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Mubarak Sani, Rabiu Ali, and Ada Adam scored the goals for Kano Pillars.Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

