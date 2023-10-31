NPFL reschedules Doma United, Bendel Insurance fixture

Doma United will shift attention to the Northeast derby against Gombe United on Sunday. The Savannah Tigers have recorded a win, a draw, and two defeats from their opening four fixtures.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Doma United coach, Akinade defends defeat to Shooting StarsDoma United head coach, Akinade Onigbinde has defended his team's matchday five defeat against Shooting Stars. The Oluyole Warriors defeated the Savannah Tigers 3-1 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Victory over Kwara United a welcome relief – Bayelsa United coachBayelsa United head coach, Diepreye Tiebowei, has said it was a big relief for his team to get a victory against Kwara United. The Prosperity Boys defeated the Harmony Boys 2-1 at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Noor Takaful Insurance declares N478m profitA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Technology key to insurance industry growth —NAICOMA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Philip upbeat Akwa United will turn season around against GombeAkwa United defender David Philip has said the players are ready to record their first victory of the season against Gombe United on Wednesday. The Promise Keepers are yet to taste victory in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Bayelsa United forward Mizo elated with scoring formBayelsa United forward, Robert Mizo is delighted with his goal drought in the Nigeria Premier Football League. Mizo netted a brace in the Prosperity Boys' 2-1 win against Kwara United on Sunday at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa last weekend. Mizo revealed that goals are what he needed to add to his game.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕