NPFL: Rangers thrash Pillars to go top as Akwa earn away point

Twenty-three goals were scored in a round of fixtures that produced one away point on the road.Rangers steamrolled Pillars 4-1 at the Awka City stadium in Anambra on Saturday.A brace from Godwin Obaje and additional goals from Isaac Saviour and skipper Chukwudi Nwaodu cancelled Muhammad Yakubu’s early strike for Rangers’ third league win of the season.

The Flying Antelopes go top of the league with 10 points and a superior goal difference over Shooting Stars FC.Akwa United held Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium to nick a vital away point on Saturday.

The result was the Promise Keepers’ third draw of the season. They stay rooted at the bottom of the log.Goals from Gbolagade Adelowo, Kareem Ayinde and Gideon Monday secured a brilliant victory for Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami stadium on Sunday.3SC sit second on the log with just goal difference separating the club and Rangers at the top.Katsina United defeated Sunshine Stars in a five-goal thriller on Sunday. headtopics.com

A brace from Bello Lukman and a goal on the stroke of halftime by Michael Okoro ensure Katsina triumphed over the Owena Waves despite two goals from Michael Olulasi.Junior Lokosa scored his first goal of the season for Sporting Lagos in a home win over Tornadoes on Sunday evening.Jonathan Alukwu scored the first goal of the game, while Yahuza Bala got a consolation goal for the Tornadoes.

NPFL: Bendel Insurance, Akwa United draw as Rangers hammer PillarsRangers hammer Pillars in Awka, Insurance can only draw against Akwa United, while Gombe United pipped Plateau United Read more ⮕

Rangers captain reveals secret of victory over Kano PillarsRangers captain, Chukwudi Nwaodu says the youngsters in the team made victory possible against Kano Pillars on Saturday. Rangers defeated the Sai Masu Gida 4-1 at the Awka City Stadium on Saturday. Read more ⮕

NPFL: Akwa United were tactically disciplined against InsuranceAkwa United head coach, Fatai Osho, says his players were tactically disciplined in the 0-0 draw against Bendel Insurance on Sunday. The 2021 champions put up a brilliant performance to secure their first point in an away game this season. Read more ⮕

NPFL clubs struggle for continental relevance as Wydad eliminate Enyimba from African Football LeagueEnyimba were dumped out of the African Football League by Wydad AC on Thursday night. After the Moroccan side claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg, this was a foregone conclusion. Read more ⮕

NPFL Preview: Three derby tests in Benin, Gombe and Umuahia as Maikaba dares former clubLobi Stars of Makurdi are the only unbeaten side in the league having scored the highest goals so far, recording seven and conceding four. Read more ⮕

NPFL Reschedules Five Matches Involving, Insurance, Rivers United, Doma UnitedThe board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have rescheduled five matches due to logistics reasons. Read more ⮕