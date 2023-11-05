NPF Pardons Mercy Isoyip for Muddled National Anthem Lyrics

Mercy Isoyip, aka Descushiel, an actress, rapper and singer, muddled up the national anthem during a public event. The incident occurred at a conference and retreat for senior police officers in Owerri, the Imo state capital. Descushiel, who was dressed in a police uniform for the event, apologized to the public and the police institution for the mistake. The inspector-general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, attributed the error to stage fright.

