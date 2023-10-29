NPC Restates Commitment To Accurate Data Ahead Of Census

Shazin, who stated this during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, disclosed that the commission in its effort to ensure accurate data, had carried out Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the 36 states of the federation, adding that it was done in 18 phases between 2008 and 2023 and had been updated on several occasions.

He said: “Censuses conducted in years past were simply to count families. In this case we are counting and numbering houses; this process also includes listing these houses through the Enumeration Area Demarcation process.

“As it stands, the method of gathering data has now been digitized, replacing the manual process and this will ensure data are well captured.Plans are also in place to ensure adequate monitoring by experts in quality assurance who are on board to ensure data are well captured on the field in conformity with what is expected. headtopics.com

“For instance, AMAC alone has 6,000 enumeration areas and as such to deploy people to cover AMAC, it’s important to take this number into cognisance in assigning the number of field workers,” Shazin said.

The commissioner explained that following the postponement of the census, the commission had now briefed President Bola Tinubu on the progress so far. While adding that the commission had also requested additional funding to proceed, he noted that the president would decide when to make a proclamation based on his prerogative on the census and fix a new date.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

NPC begins birth registration for over 700k children in KatsinaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Nov 11 guber polls: NSA Ribadu affirms commitment to fairness, securityThe National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed commitment to strict adherence to the established regulations for the upcoming elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States. Ribadu gave the assurance on Friday while addressing members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja. Read more ⮕

FG reaffirms commitment to tackle tobacco smoking among children in NigeriaThe Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to tackle tobacco use by children in the country. The Minister of Youth and Development, Jamila Ibrahim, said this in Abuja on Friday, when Ms Bintou Camara, Regional Director, Tobacco Control Programme (AFRO) Campaign for Tobacco – Free Kids, paid her a courtesy visit. Read more ⮕

FG Reiterates Commitment To Improving Data Protection, PrivacyThe federal government has reiterated its commitment to take proactive measures to safeguard personal information and ensure compliance with global data Read more ⮕

Presidential Election Now Behind Us, Let’s Move Nigeria ForwardHe acknowledged the challenging economic times faced by Nigeria and emphasised President Tinubu’s commitment to being a president for all Nigerians, Read more ⮕

AMA Foundation extends lifesaving medical services in Maiduguri, Gombe StateThe AMA Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization, continues its unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities in Nigeria by providing free medical services. Read more ⮕