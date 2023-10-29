Now That The 2023 Presidential Election Is Over

Nigeria, SCN, that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the winner of the 2023 Presidential elections conducted in February. Litigations of the election started at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,PEPT and ended at the SC. At both levels, the issues were thoroughly presented and argued by the respective legal counsels of the respective parties.

President Tinubu contested the Presidential poll along with former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Following the declaration of Apc’s Tinubu as president, PDP’s Atiku and Labour’s Obi alongside another party went to court in protest leading to one of the most dramatic and fiercest political legal battles in the country. Lawyers of very high repute were assembled and drafted by all sides to advance their respective causes.

I Congratulate the president for his victory at the courts and pray for him to succeed in moving the nation forward. Politics has come to an end and governance is expected to begin in ernest. Every form of distraction is expected to give way now for the president to concentrate and give the nation the needed leadership. All quarrels have ended and the whole nation, regardless of party inclinations, must look up to one man for leadership.

The principles and understanding of democracy is always the beginning of wisdom for any growth and development of society. Because we have chosen democracy as the best among other forms of government, we must nurture and sustain it for our collective benefit. There should be no ill feeling by anyone because he or she was unable to achieve his or her ambitions. It is a game that must be won by one person at a time to occupy one office.

President Tinubu is no doubt a man of ideas who hunt talents to help him do the work. No one is in doubt about the capacity of this administration to perform wonders and succeed except they chose not to do so. The take-off of the Tinubu government was quite rough and unpleasant because of the sudden removal of oil subsidy brought about so much pain.