Now that election litigations are over

With the judgment delivered yesterday by the learned judges of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with regard to the appeals filed by the Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP);GCFR; the matter of litigation has finally come to an end in line with the provisions of section 24(2a) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which stipulates 3 months from the day of the judgment of the PEPC for an appeal to be heard and decided at the Supreme Court.

Therefore, I congratulate, his Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this feat, may your tenure be successful and fruitful for Nigeria and Nigerians. Ameen. Accordingly, there must be an end to litigation. Therefore, going forward, the focus should be on the President to deliver his mandate and deliver good governance within the realm of his manifestos, the promises he made, and the mandate Nigerians gave him by the Grace of Almighty God.For Mr. President, you have your job cut out for you. You have been up and about from day-1, during your inauguration.

However, may I remind Mr. President that the pillars for success like empathy, situation awareness, and consistent testing of the pulse of Nigerians cannot be over-emphasized as you chart the way forward for Nigeria. With profound respect, I will elaborate on some of the pillars for success in my subsequent episodes. Ours, as citizens, is to support you as a leader to deliver dividends of democracy, which I believe is you intent and which I believe you will deliver. headtopics.com

Furthermore, let us not forget that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in the opposition for 16 years. Mr. President was also in trenches with other vanguards of democracy, fighting for the return of Nigeria to democracy with some of them paying the ultimate price with their lives, some were detained and tortured, while some had to go into exile including President Tinubu. So, to be in opposition is to be bold, resolute, determined, resilient and value-adding.

