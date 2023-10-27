Nov 11 guber polls: NSA Ribadu affirms commitment to fairness, security

He stressed that the President Bola Tinubu administration was resolute in providing all the necessary elements to ensure a flawless election in the three states. According to him, 'Security plays a crucial role in upholding the integrity of elections. 'We commit to strict adherence to the established regulations for these elections.

Extensive preparations have been undertaken in readiness for this significant event. Our primary objective is to conduct elections that are not only free but also trustworthy and peaceful, scheduled for November 11, 2023.' The NSA further said, 'The President has unequivocally promised to facilitate a groundbreaking election. We firmly believe that these elections will transpire without any interference, violence, or intimidation.

