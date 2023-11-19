Notorious Drug Dealer Ibrahim Bendel Arrested After Seven Years on the Run

Seven years after his escape from prison custody following his conviction for drug dealing, a notorious major distributor of illicit substances within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ibrahim Momoh, popularly known as Ibrahim Bendel, has been arrested by operatives of the Spokesperson of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, who revealed this in a statement on Sunday, November 19, said Momoh was arrested during a raid of his hideout at Filin Dabo, Dei-Dei area of the FCT.

Babafemi said Momoh was first arrested on 27th November, 2014 with cannabis sativa weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 22nd July 2015 but while serving his jail term at Kuje, he escaped from prison custody on 16th May, 2016. According to the statement, following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on 20th November 2022 stormed the warehouse of the fleeing ex-convict, Momoh, and recovered 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,278kg





