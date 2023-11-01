Nothing wrong with father quarrelling with son, problem ‘ll be resolved

Fubara disclosed this on Wednesday when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, led a military delegation to the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital. He noted that there is nothing wrong with a father having an issue with his son, saying that the political problems in the state would be resolved.

His words: “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem. “If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal. There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem if there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything, whatever it is, we will resolve the issue.”You either perform or leave my cabinet, Tinubu tells ministersYou either perform or leave my cabinet, Tinubu tells ministers

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: We’ll revoke licenses of underperforming DisCos, GenCos in NigeriaThe Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says the Federal Government will not renew licensing agreements for under-performing electricity distribution and generation companies in Nigeria.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: “We’ll partner NiDCOM to promote Nigeria – Minister of Interior Tunji-OjoMinister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has pledged to support the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in its vision to promote the good image of Nigeria beyond its borders. The Minister stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the Chairman and CEO of the commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on a courtesy visit.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕