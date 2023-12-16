Northern Governors in Nigeria to Revive 'One North One Destiny' Principle

Governors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria under the umbrella of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have disclosed that regional integration will unlock the full potential of the region if fully put to use. They have, therefore, undertaken to revive the ‘One North One Destiny’ principle instituted by the founding fathers of the region in order to aggregate their resources to tackle their peculiar challenges.

The governors also called for proactive measures to stem the growing insecurity in the northern region





