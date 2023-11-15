Northern CSOs Call for Immediate End to Nationwide Strike

A Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to consider the current economic hardship Nigerians are facing and call off the ongoing nationwide strike immediately. According to the CSOs, the untold hardship caused by the indefinite strike, especially in the North is becoming unbearable for the ordinary citizens, who earn a living from daily economic activities.

In the 8-point communique issued after an emergency meeting held at Arewa House, Kaduna, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations urged the labour unions to consider alternative dispute resolution mechanisms other than strike actions to achieve their demands that will usually ground the economy and cause more hardships to the common ma

