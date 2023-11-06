Non-profit organisation launches climate flash cards to enhance climate awareness

The Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), in collaboration with climate activist Tolulope Gbenro, has launched climate flash cards to enhance climate awareness and protect the environment. The flash cards were designed for primary and secondary school students, and a workshop was organized for Kwara-based school teachers to introduce the cards. The organization will follow up with teachers to assess progress and offer additional opportunities.

