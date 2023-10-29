Non-payment of salaries: NLC to embark on strike, protests in Imo Nov 1

Joe Ajaero, NLC President, stated this on Sunday at a press briefing in Abuja, saying Labour is deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in the state by the Imo State Government. He lamented that despite repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements.

The NLC leadership outlined some of the alleged infractions committed by the Imo State Government to include refusal to implement previous agreements. He accused the government of repeatedly reneging on agreements, most notably the accord reached on January 9th, 2021, between the Government and Organised Labour. Citing backlog of outstanding salary arrears, Ajaero said some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the label of 'ghost workers'.

