Five-year-old Fatsuma Zubairu sat glumly on a bed in a ward at the Noma Children’s Hospital in Sokoto State. A gaping wound has impaired her delicate features and her lips are hanging, exposing her teeth. Fatsuma was brought to the hospital by her mother, Aisha Zubairu, from Bagwai LGA in Kano State, after weeks of fruitless attempts to seek treatment for the condition.

Persistent itchiness in her mouth, gnawing pain and unusual bleeding of her gums were the initial symptoms Fatsuma exhibited, but unknown to her mother, those were only the beginning of her cruel fate. Within a few days, the child’s cheeks began to swell and an open wound emerged, rapidly spreading its sinister influence. Within a short period, the disease known as noma had unleashed its merciless assault on Fatsuma’s face. “The problem started recently, and we were advised to go to Kano town, but unfortunately, they couldn’t offer such treatmen





Noma: The Silent Killer of Children in Nigeria
When left untreated, Noma kills between 70 and 90 per cent of those affected, while survivors are left with varying degrees of facial deformities

