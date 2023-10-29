NOC briefs FG on African games, Olympics preparations

Gumel said the NOC and the sports federations have been working hard to ensure many Nigerian medals hopeful attend qualification championships across the world.

He said: “Right now the qualification championships for individual and team sports at the Paris Games are going on. As far as the Olympic Games are concerned, a critical take off is qualification tournaments.

To underscore qualification as a key component of the Games, Gumel said that to date only eight athletes have so far qualified, adding that the eight comprised three athletes from athletics, three from boxing and one each from wrestling and cycling

“We are using every opportunity provided by this joint meeting to solicit the minister’s good will and intervention to ensure that the medal hopefuls in key sports are able to participate in their programmed Olympic qualifying events.’’

According to Gumel, the NOC as a worthy co-partner in national sports development has not been folding its hands to watch the Federal Government carry the burden of funding sports alone. The meeting also addressed issues such as doping control, sports legislation and international collaborations. Both the NOC and the minister expressed their commitment to ensuring fair play and integrity in sports by strengthening anti-doping measures and implementing strict regulations.

He stressed the need for fresh ideas to get the private sector to move sports from mere recreation to a business-oriented industry.Defending champions, FC Robo, were yesterday booted out of the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) by emerging force in women’s football, Remo Stars Ladies of Ikenne.

