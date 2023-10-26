NOBU Foundation To Receive Award For Providing Vision Care Services To Communities

prestigious award for their commitment to providing essential health and vision care services to communities in Lagos State.
Based in Lagos, the NOBU Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Hajia Noyinmot Olasunkanmi Busari, has made it their mission to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy eyesight. Their work goes far beyond awareness, as they also offer free eye drops, free eyeglasses, and perform free cataract surgeries, ensuring that individuals in need have access to critical eye care services.
The impact of their work has been remarkable, improving the lives of countless individuals in the Lagos area. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the 2023 Humanitarian Award and Magazine event in Abuja on the 25th of November. This event is set to be a celebration of not only the NOBU Foundation's incredible contributions but also an acknowledgment of other notable NGOs and individuals who are dedicated change makers in their respective fields.
The NOBU Foundation’s story serves as a shining example of the power of compassion and unwavering dedication to a noble cause. Their work is a testament to the positive change that can be achieved when individuals and organizations come together to serve their communities. The 25th of November promises to be a day of celebration, inspiration, and gratitude, as the NOBU Foundation and other deserving entities are recognized for their exceptional humanitarian efforts.