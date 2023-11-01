Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers, spoke on Wednesday after meeting with some governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja. The delegation comprising Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, and Agbu Kefas of Taraba — was led by Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.“Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. The impeachment is not a military coup, it is provided under the constitution.”
Wike said the allegations of money being the cause of the political crisis in the state are false, describing the claim as “absolute rubbish”.“I just left the office (governor) how many months ago? And I am the FCT minister. So, which money? But nobody can take away our political structure. No one.
“You cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies — those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. “I am not a political ingrate but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes.
“I am not disturbed, I will do what is right and my conscience is clear. I am not the person you think that you will now go to social media and say all kinds of things.On Monday, political tension heightened in Rivers when some lawmakers in the house of assembly moved to impeach Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state.While addressing a delegation of south-south leaders in Abuja, Wike who spoke about the crisis for the first time, said the political turmoil in the state is a party affair.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕