Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Criticizes State of Social Media in Nigeria

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has bemoaned the sorry state the social media has fallen into in Nigeria, saying it has been dragged down to the lowest common denominator and taken over by people he described as 'barbarians.

' Soyinka said that in other climes, social media is still valid as a means of interaction because of the intellectual contents and reasoned engagements being deployed by users but noted that here in the country, the reverse is the case as those who dragged it down have swapped the intellectual quotient aspect of it





