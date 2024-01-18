Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Calls for Investigation of Corrupt Politicians

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said some politicians in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be answering questions from anti-graft agencies over corrupt practices during their time in elected offices. The elder statesman, who would turn 90 in July, spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief yesterday.

He stated that when it is time, he would beam his searchlight on such politicians and ask the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to go after them. The revered rights activist and critic acknowledged that President Bola Tinubu was a “doughty fighter” during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) days over three decades ago





