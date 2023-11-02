‘No scientific evidence links marijuana use to any disease’ – Seun Kuti calls for legali ...

France, Britain and America are talking about it too. It's already legalised in Canada. 'Has Nigeria government independently carried out any research on marijuana use? Even in Israel, the land of your 'lord', the 'holy land', marijuana is legal. In fact, Israel is at the forefront of medical marijuana research.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Why I mocked Comedian AY over firehouse incidentThe Nation Newspaper Why I mocked Comedian AY over firehouse incident - Seun Kuti

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Why I mocked AY when his house got burntGrammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has revealed why he mocked comedian, Ayo Makun, aka AY, over the fire outbreak that razed his multimillion-naira mansion in Lagos.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Fela's Grandson Made Kuti Ties Knot With Lover InedoyeAfrobeat singer, Omorinmade Kuti, a.k.a Made Kuti, has tied the knot with his fiancée, Inedoye Onyenso.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Fela Kuti’s grandson Made rings wedding bells in photoshootsMade Kuti, the grandson of legendary Afrobeat singer Fela Kuti is set to tie the knot with his beloved partner, Inedoye after a year of engage

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Singer Made Kuti Ties the Knot with Partner, InedoyeThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: He was my schoolfather – Inedoye on how she met Made KutiInedoye, the wife of Made, the grandson of Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti, has revealed how she met her husband. DAILY POST reports that Made, the son of Grammy-nominated singer Femi Kuti, got married to his fiancée, Inedoye, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕