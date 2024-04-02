No Mega Party Can Stop Tinubu from Ruling for Eight Years, Says Former APC Spokesperson

Yekini Nabena, a former deputy national spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says no mega-political party can stop President Bola Tinubu from ruling for eight years. In a statement on Tuesday, Nabena said Tinubu must complete his two terms in the presidency for the south. He said Senate President Godswill Akpabio must also see his two terms through in the national assembly.

“If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his eight years in office, by the grace of God Almighty, the incumbent President Bola Tinubu will do the same, not even the talk of mega party or merger can stop him,” the statement reads.“The south must also complete the eight years political arrangement and President Bola Tinubu will do that for the south. “The south will not fight each other again for other regions to benefit, the era of division in southern Nigeria is gone for goo

