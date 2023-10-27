No law in Nigeria forbids non-Muslim from becoming FCT minister

Concerned elites in Rivers State have condemned claims by a popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi that it was wrong for PresidentGumi had called on Tinubu to remove Nyesom Wike as FCT minister if he wanted to be on the same page with him.

Rejecting claims that the FCT is in the Northern Region and so, the only ones who qualify to occupy the Ministerial Position of the FCT must be a Northerner, Okocha argued that Abuja is not a designated core northern state to be inhabited and governed only by the northerners and that the territory is not dominated by only Muslims.

Okocha said he has not been found guilty of any infraction whatsoever, but rather has worked in tandem with the mission assigned to him within the ambit of the constitution of Nigeria and remains unshakable.Okocha said: “The Muslim cleric took to the pulpit in the Hausa language to say the FCT is in the Northern Region and so, the only ones who qualify to occupy the Ministerial Position of the FCT must be a Northerner. headtopics.com

“These incisive attacks of Gumi as spread by his adherents, affront our One Nation-hood and so, we conclude that it is TREASONABLE. “Is Gumi intending to expand the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or amending it from its prescribed Secular State status, to a mono-religious State “suo moto”’ and in this case, Nigeria being an Islamic State?

“Is Gumi unaware that Musa Yar’Adua of sweet memory, father of former Nigerian President Yar’dua also of sweeter memory, was in the first Republic, 1963 to 1966 before the Military stroke, the Minister for Lagos Affairs? headtopics.com

“The same could be concluded as the reason for his morbid hatred for The Hon. Minister of FCT, HE Chief E.N Wike.“Having lost in his hitherto lucrative business of negotiations of ransom between the abductors and abductees, Gumi feels badly bruised and therefore, anything goes.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

FCT: I won’t be distracted by lies – Wike tells Muslim, Christian leadersMinister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has said that all his actions as minister are guided by national interest and he will not be distracted by unfounded social media attacks. Read more ⮕

Beware Of Ambitious Politicians, Wike Tells Religious LeadersMinister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Committee of FCT Imams Initiative Read more ⮕

FCT police arrest suspected robbery, kidnappers’ informantA robbery suspect, Ogbonna Ezechukwu, and a suspected kidnappers' informant, Mohammed Suleiman, were on Wednesday paraded by the FCT Police Command. Garba Haruna, the Commissioner of Police, explained that Ezechukwu was arrested following a distress call of a robbery at the residence of one Dayo Balogun of Zone B Apo Resettlement. Read more ⮕

Group To Gumi: FCT Ministerial Slot Not Solely For NorthernersA group, the Concerned Elites of Rivers State (CERS) has declared that the position of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was not meant for Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Judgement: Police warn against disrupting public peace, safety in FCTThe FCT Police Command said late on Wednesday night that it has deployed human and material resources across the Federal Capital Territory in preparation for the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 Presidential Election scheduled for today, Thursday... Read more ⮕

JUST IN: 25% FCT votes not required to emerge PresidentThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: 25% FCT votes not required to emerge President - Supreme Court Read more ⮕