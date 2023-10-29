No Export Permit For Firms Not Supplying Crude To Domestic Refineries

all necessary steps within the prescriptions of the Petroleum Industry Act (2021 ) to ensure adequate and consistent supply of feedstock to operators.

The commission yesterday said, an oil producing company that fails to comply with the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) to domestic refineries where willing buyers exist will be denied granted an export permit.

The statement signed by the commission’s head, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Mrs Olaide Shonola also said such company that fails to comply with the DCSO would be made to pay a penalty of 50 per cent of the Fiscal Price per barrel of crude not delivered. headtopics.com

The NUPRC said this preemptive steps are being taken because it would send wrong and unbecoming signals to the international business community if operators of domestic refineries in one of the world’s largest crude oil producing countries start importing feedstock for their production, and cautioned that there would be consequences for sabotaging the process.

According to the commission, “Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 has introduced the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) to Nigeria’s oil industry in a bid to ensure that domestic refineries are not starved of crude oil supply for their operation. headtopics.com

violations and non-compliance to the provisions of the Act. In pursuance to Section 109(2) of the PIA, the Commission gazetted the PC&DCSOshall be on a “willing buyer and willing seller” basis and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA)The Commission has a responsibility to publish on a biannual basis, theas received from NMDPRA, in line with Section 109(3) of the PIA.

