NNPP wins Kumbotso House of Reps in Court of Appeal

The three-judge panel led by Justice Tunji Oyebamuji delivered a verdict, asserting that the lower court had committed a legal error by prioritising the judgement on Idris Kawu’s certificate, despite his failure to present it to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Court of Appeal also ruled that the lower court had erred by relying on subpoenaed witnesses to make its judgement.

