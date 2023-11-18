NNPP heads for Supreme Court, says verdict threat to democracy

The New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP ) has announced its intention to take its case to the Supreme Court after the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal confirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna 's victory. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in Bauchi State upheld the election of Bala Mohammed as the governor of the state.





