NNPP Founder Reacts to Appeal Court Ruling on Kano Governor

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says the Appeal Court ruling sacking Gov. Abba Yusuf, its governor in Kano is a rude shock to the party. Aniebonam, while reacting to the Appellate Court’s ruling on Friday invalidating Yusuf’s victory at the poll, said that only the party could determine who its members are and not the court. “Again a rude shock to me hearing the verdict of the appeal court in Abuja against the governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf of NNPP.

“I also know that a party and its members can bring into the party, and grant such a person a waiver to go into election and represent the party in an election. “I also know and believe that it is only someone who contested nomination under NNPP that can challenge the membership of the party in an election. “To the contrary, no other person has the right to raise objection,” Aniebonam said in a statement on Saturda





