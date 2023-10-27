NNPP chieftain lambasts senators over purchase of N160m SUV cars

New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) Chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has lambasted the Nigerian senators over the plan to purchase 360 Sports Utility Vehicles, (SUVs) with each of the cars costing up to N160m, saying they are insensitive to the current suffering of ordinary Nigerians.
He said Nigerians are currently living in pain as a result of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products as well as other harsh economic conditions, wondering how those representing the people in Abuja are so selfish and uncaring for the people they are representing.
“It is sad that our senators are thinking and behaving as if they are not living in Nigeria. They are behaving as if the plight of Nigerians is not their problem. They are highly insensitive and immorally unconscious of the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.” headtopics.com
“It is also sad that many of our national legislators are justifying the purchase of the SUVs at such an exorbitant rate on bad roads across the length and breadth of the country.” “The development has also shown that our Senators and House of Representatives members hardly go back to their constituencies to feel their situation once they are elected.”