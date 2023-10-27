NNPP chieftain Ajadi knocks federal lawmakers over N160m SUV cars

) chieftain Amb. Olufemi Ajadi has knocked federal lawmakers over plan to purchase 109 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) valued at N160m each.A statement by Ajadi said Nigerians are facing hardship as a result of removal of subsidy as well as other harsh economic conditions, wondering how those representing them in Abuja are so selfish and uncaring.

The statement reads: “Many Nigerians are unable to feed themselves. Many are dying daily as a result of poverty. Many school children are dropping out of schools due to the current high inflation rate.

“It is sad that our senators are thinking and behaving as if they are not living in Nigeria . They are behaving as if the plights of Nigerians is not their problem. They are highly insensitive and immorally unconscious of the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.”“If they are sensitive, will they be talking of cars costing billions of Naira when the exchange rate of Naira to dollar is unarguably embarrassing. headtopics.com

“It is also sad that many of our national legislators are justifying the purchase of the SUVs at such an exorbitant rate on bad roads across the length and breadth of the country.”“That cannot be a justification, the bad roads signs that they are not doing well in government. We need to ask them , whose duty is it to provide good roads if not for the Federal Government, of which Senator is part of.

“The development has also shown that our Senators and House of Representatives members hardly go back to their constituencies to feel their situation once they are elected.” “This must be corrected. Our National legislators must be close to their constituents and feel their pains.That is what our constitution says and we must abide by it.” headtopics.com

“Just last week, I hailed members of House of Representatives for feeling the pulse of teachers when Chairman Committee on education recommended increment of their salaries from primary school to tertiary institutions, that’s good move, and that’s kind of things we are expecting from our Lawmakers”.

