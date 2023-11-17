NNPP and APC Sign Peace Accord Ahead of Kano Governorship Election Judgment

Ahead of the Appeal Court’s judgement in the Kano Governorship election in Abuja, the executives of the two main rival political parties, the NNPP and APC, have signed a peace accord before the State Joint Security Committee. The signing of the peace accord was conducted at the State Police Command on Thursday. The members of the two political parties agreed, among others, to shun all forms of celebration or protests during and after the judgment.

The State Secretary of APC, Ibrahim Zakari- Sarina and the NNPP Deputy Chairman, South, Ibrahim Dahu, made the vow before the Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel. The duo said that they would make sure that the state remained peaceful before, during and after the delivery of justice at the Appeal Court

