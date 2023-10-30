‘NNPCL withholds N13.27tr from FAAC’

sold crude oil valued at N26.496 trillion but only remitted N13.226 trillion into the federation’s account, a report by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has alleged.

According to the report, over the years, a total of N4.026 trillion in subsidy claims was certified by the FAAC. Attempts to get the reaction of the NNPCL to the report were not successful as text messages and email sent to the national company were not replied.

On September 25, the NNPCL made another transfer of N25.407 billon “as September crude oil revenue into the federation account with CBN”. This transfer nullified an earlier transfer of N58.036 billion, which the apex bank was earlier mandated to transfer into the federation account. headtopics.com

As at the weekend, the balances for both domestic oil and non-oil sectors stood at N1.56 trillion, underlining the determination of the government to save what would have been paid to oil marketers as subsidy.A breakdown showed that in August, the revenue accounts had balance of N830.73 billion and in September, the balance was N725.49 billion.

“This diversification in revenue streams demonstrates the government’s commitment to mitigating reliance on a single sector and fostering a resilient and sustainable economy,” the statement said. “This shift towards a more diversified revenue structure has bolstered the country’s economic resilience,” the report said. headtopics.com

VAT has also been identified as a reliable source of income for the federation revenue accounts, a development that will enabled the tiers of government to finance crucial developmental projects and address pressing national priorities.Another important component of the federation revenue accounts is the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

