Nnamdi Kanu petitions Court of Appeal over proscription of IPOB

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal, seeking that a date be fixed to hear the appeal challenging the Exparte Order proscribing IPOB. Kanu in a letter dated November 9, expressed grief that several IPOB members and sympathisers were illegally held without trial under inhuman conditions in various security cells across the country.

He said that the delay in hearing the appeal challenging the unilateral proscription of IPOB was the reason the Federal Government and its agencies had continued to treat members of the pro-Biafra movement as terrorists. Kanu who has remained in solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 when he was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya, decried the plight of the affected victims of illegal detentio





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Family of IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Accuses DSS of Barring VisitorsThe family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Department of State Services, DSS, of barring him from visitors. Kanu's brother, Emmanuel Kanu, claimed that the DSS denied the IPOB leader access to visitors to prevent them from knowing the current status of “his deteriorating health condition”.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Off-cycle elections: IPOB warns DSS for denying Nnamdi Kanu access to visitorsThe Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday, warned the Department of State Services, DSS, to be careful with the handling of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB said the DSS's decision to deny its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, access to visitors was suspicious.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Pressure mounts on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu after Supreme Court verdictA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

BREAKING: High Court declares IPOB proscription Illegal, Orders FG, SE Governors to Apologise to KanuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

Release Nnamdi Kanu, you have violated your laws, Nigeria, Kenya toldA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »