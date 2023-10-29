NMA preaches daily exercise for good health

Nigeria Medical Association, Federal Capital Territory (NMA-FCT) chapter has advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit exercising daily for good health.

The Vice Chairman of the chapter, Dr Eno Ekop, gave the advice during the association’s last day of activities to commemorate the 2023 Physicians Week in Abuja.She added that the theme of the week “This is Our Chance to Get it Right in the Health Sector”, created avenue for doctors to rest, exercise and give to the citizens the necessary medical attention.

“We focused on the elderly because we know they might not be able to join others for medical outreach.For the indoor games, she said the association had been carrying out programmes in previous years that not everyone could participate. headtopics.com

Ekop said that for the indoor games, every member participated, adding that "we have different games like playing card game, table tennis, chess, ludo, Scrabble and many others."

