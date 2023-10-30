NLC: We'll commence protest over 'abuse of workers' rights' in Imo on Nov 1

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it would commence industrial actions to protest the alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers in Imo state on November 1.The NLC president alleged that the Imo government has not paid some workers for 20 months.
“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo state government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state,” NAN quoted Ajaero as saying.“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November 2023.
“This is to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state. “Shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded, unjust label of ‘ghost workers’.“Approximately 11,000 hardworking individuals have been unjustly branded as ghost workers, their salaries diverted even while they diligently carried out their duties. headtopics.com
“We implore the Imo State Government to honour its obligations and recommit to respecting the rights and privileges of workers.“As long as it refuses, we will continue in this course of action until we see the desired change.
